CONCORD (AP) — Tourists hoping to explore the state by train are still out of luck, for now.
The owner of the Mount Washington Cog Railway implored a task force Monday to allow his business to reopen, even if it means stopping short of the summit of the Northeast’s highest peak.
Wayne Presby, owner of the 150-year-old tourist train, presented proposed rules to the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force that include initially limiting passenger car capacity to 50 percent, requiring passengers to wear face coverings and running separate trains for New Hampshire residents and out-of-staters. By mid-July, capacity restrictions would be lifted, and individuals from any state would be allowed on all trains.
“We also have the ability to offer shorter trips to reduce the time spent by guests in confined spaces,” he said. “If the committee feels it’s inappropriate for us to be taking trips all the way to the summit of Mount Washington, we can limit those to trips only partway up the mountain.”
David Swirk, owner of the Conway Scenic Railroad, said officials there have considered a separate train car for people with underlying medical conditions at greater risk of complications from COVID-19.
“It’s extremely important to at least let us start to open,” he said.
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles resumed road tests on Monday after suspending them during the coronavirus pandemic.
Under new rules for driver’s education, classes are continuing online but students can now receive in-person road instruction. Both drivers and students are required to wear masks, and cars must be cleaned between sessions.
