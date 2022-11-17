GORHAM — Local residents heard several suggestions for how to put to use the lands that have long been used as lagoons by a paper mill, as the mill owners investigate a new option for treating the mill's wastewater.
Athletic fields and a recreation center or building with an indoor pool.
Breweries and farm to table restaurants.
A shooting range.
A walking trail incorporating a history tour: placards with descriptive information of the history of the area and especially, of Cascade Flats.
Ongoing maintenance for all of the above so that it does not become a burden on the town’s taxpayers.
These ideas were reviewed by residents who live near the lagoons of a paper mill in Gorham, many of whom grew up in this Coos County town and are now in their 50s, 60s, 70s or beyond.
And all are ideas discussed between residents with deep roots in the community and college students from Plymouth State University who will write up a proposal to managing partner Evan Behrens of Behrens Investment Group, the owner of the White Mountain Paper Company who may approve a proposal or two — or more — and bring them to fruition.
That is the goal of the nearly dozen PSU students selected for a business entrepreneurship and management class that aims to solve an existing problem in northern New Hampshire. Reviewing Gorham’s zoning laws, economic, ecological and cultural history have been an ongoing part of the students’ project since the fall. All the parts of the project proposal must fit together.
Students in professors’ Lisa Perras and Chantalle Forgues' class are blending academic skills and applying classroom lessons to a real-life problem to solve a need. Parras, a Groveton native, is the academic operations director and teaching lecturer in PSU’s School of Business. Forgues, who was unable to attend the Nov. 13 meeting, is an attorney and associate professor of law in its business school.
Held on a gray, drizzly Sunday in a low-roofed building on the Gorham property, the students led the meeting, explaining to residents seated before them the engineering specifics of the plans.
Consultant Alex Ritchie works as a liaison between paper mill investor and owner Behrens and the PSU faculty and students.
At this moment, it’s input from the residents that the students want, and need for a proposal to Behrens.
“It’s very important, you have to live near it,” said one student, as the afternoon conversation began.
Just as the ultimate goal of the proposal is to improve the lives of Gorham residents with a possible renovation of the land, so is a companion goal of guiding students through a tangible, real project.
As reported recently in the Sun, “the mill is operating within its permits and is under no requirement to change its present wastewater system. But, (Behrens) said, the company feels there is a more sustainable approach and better use of the property. (Behrens) revealed the company is working to reposition the Gorham mill as one of the country’s most environmentally, sustainable and compliant mills.”
A $100,000 grant Berlin received through the American Rescue Plan Act will pay for conceptual design studies to see if the mill’s wastewater or effluent can be treated at the municipal wastewater facilities in Berlin or Gorham. In a closed loop system, this processed liquid would be returned to the mill and not into the Androscoggin River. This would free up the 40 acres on the property for new and residential-friendly uses.
There are no plans to close the mill.
Fast forward to Sunday, when Behrens’ thoughts that young people now living and studying in the North Country may have ideas of how to keep more young people in the area after they graduate were put into practice.
One by one the students introduced themselves by hometown and academic major and minor to the eight residents, including Town Manager Denise Vallee.
“This is a real-life learning opportunity for our students,” Perras told the audience.
Residents including Thomas Folnsbee, Rick Demers, Harold Fortin, Angela St. Cyr (whose comments reflected a relative’s concerns who could not make the Nov. 13 meeting), plus John and Barbara Usereau, attended. They listened thoughtfully and acceptingly, adding in pragmatic concerns around redevelopment. The site is about 40 acres.
Truck traffic in Cascade Flats is a concern, said Demers, as well as people who may drive while drinking at all times of the night.
John Usereau asked about who would monitor the property if the proposals come to light and are built or enacted. A student answered that the intent is for the mill owner to do so.
Folnsbee also spoke of parking concerns.
All agreed that more recreational activities for children in the area are needed. Earlier in its history, a baseball field was near the mill land, said Barbara Usereau after the meeting.
Ritchie spoke honestly about the trek ahead to develop the land to something residents would appreciate and the paper company would and could agree to. Money and resources from the federal Environmental Protection Agency and state’s Department of Environmental Services would be needed.
The students are in 100-percent agreement of the enormity of the engineering work to be done around a closed loop wastewater system. Engineering studies and proposals, feasibility studies of how this would be implemented — all take time, thinking and money. And, contingent upon the lagoon being decommissioned, as noted on the students’ Facebook group: PSU Papermill Partnership.
The PSU students are not deterred.
“We just hope to at least try,” said one young man.
“Without the ideas and enthusiasm the students are bringing, it’s hard to gather everybody at the table,” Ritchie said.
The students want to present ideas that span a range of interests. They also are conscious of the impact of a development on the area’s ecology.
A key date is Dec. 8, when the students will present their work and pitch to Behrens and the investment team why the proposal should be acted upon.
To learn more and follow the group on Facebook, go to PSU Papermill Partnership.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.