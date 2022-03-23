MANCHESTER — The woman who was reported to have been dating Adam Montgomery, the father of a girl missing since 2019, was found dead in a hotel room on March 13.
The death of the woman, Kelsey Small, was reported by multiple news outlets on Wednesday. Small, who is not charged in connection with the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, was living in a car with Adam Montgomery when he was arrested on Dec. 31, 2021.
Harmony, now 7 years old, has been missing since November or December of 2019, but her disappearance wasn't reported to police for two years. While Small did not provide police with useful information about the girl's location when Adam Montgomery was arrested, WMUR reported that there was hope that she would yet do so.
Police told WMUR that Small's death is not considered suspicious.
