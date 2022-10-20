The Errol General Store on Route 16, which has been in the process of recovering from a 2021 fire, will host the first electric vehicle charging station funded by New Hampshire’s share of a 2017 Volkswagen emissions settlement.

New Hampshire’s Executive Council approved $132,000 toward the chargers at its Wednesday meeting.

