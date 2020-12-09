New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, was found dead today at his home, former Speaker Steve Shurtleff confirmed tonight.
"It's just shocking," said a subdued Shurtleff.
Hinch, a Navy veteran, was serving his seventh term in the House and had served as a selectman in Merrimack. He was elected Speaker – the top position in the House – earlier this month when lawmakers met to organize.
Shurtleff said "my understanding is we will have another election" for Speaker, probably in January.
Governor Chris Sununu directed all flags on public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to fly at half-staff, effective immediately.
“Profoundly sad to learn of the passing of Speaker Dick Hinch,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Speaker Hinch was a fierce defender of the New Hampshire Advantage, a close friend, and a respected public servant. His loss will be greatly felt by the people of this state, and I ask Granite Staters to join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.