Two people on the ground at Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport who witnessed the plane crash that killed the pilot and lone passenger last month described hearing popping sounds coming from the aircraft before it descended, according to a federal report issued Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report says the witnesses at the airport around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 — one pilot and a pilot-rated mechanic — said the airplane's engine sounded abnormal.

