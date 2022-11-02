Former President Donald Trump waded into New Hampshire's tight race for U.S. Senate Monday, endorsing Republican candidate Don Bolduc. In his endorsement, issued on his own social media platform TruthSocial, Trump focused on one issue in particular: Bolduc's record of repeating false claims of widespread voter fraud.

NHPR’s senior political reporter Josh Rogers spoke with All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa about the endorsement and the way that election denialism has been a factor in this year's U.S. Senate race.

