The state’s nine regional planning commissions are conducting an online survey of New Hampshire employers as part of their effort to draft a regional housing needs assessment. The survey is a key part of their effort, the commissions say, as they work to understand the impact of housing availability, cost and quality on the ability of businesses to attract and retain employees will be a critical component of the project.
The goal of surveying employers is to help gauge current housing trends and better understand needs to plan for future housing options that meet the demand of all New Hampshire residents, officials said.
The regional housing needs assessment is a multi-faceted project conducted in partnership with the New Hampshire Office of Planning and Development and is funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
