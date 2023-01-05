Some Granite Staters could get their electricity in a new way this year, with the possibility of cheaper, more renewable power ahead with the start of community power programs.

Community power allows municipalities to buy electricity on behalf of their residents. (Utilities will still be responsible for getting that electricity to residents’ homes). It was made possible in state law in 2019, but it’s taken three years to get the rules in place and for towns to submit their plans to state regulators.

