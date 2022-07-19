With the integrity of elections under attack across the country and here in the Granite State, the NH Commission on Voter Confidence is seeking to restore voter confidence. Created by NH Secretary of State David Scanlan, the commission met for the first time on May 2. “Our goal is to reeducate the voting population, with the help of local election officials, on our voting procedures and help voters understand there aren’t any secrets in the election process,” says Scanlan.

Speaking at a May gathering of the Portsmouth Rotary Club, Scanlan says there’s been a decline in the confidence in elections at both at the national and state level. Nationally as many as 50% of voters have concerns.

