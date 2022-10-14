Catholic Medical Center has hired an outside law firm with experience in the healthcare industry to review its cardiac surgery unit, following a Boston Globe Spotlight investigation that raised concerns about a former CMC surgeon with one of the country’s worst malpractice records.

CMC announced Thursday that Pennsylvania-based firm Horty, Springer & Mattern will conduct an independent look at the hospital’s credentialing practices and how leadership responded to employee concerns about Dr. Yvon Baribeau.

