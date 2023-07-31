The public will have a chance to look under the hood and kick the tires of ballot-counting machines next week, the latest step as New Hampshire decides how to upgrade its Election Day systems.

The demonstration of ballot-counting devices from three companies will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Legislative Office Building, 33 N. State St. The public is invited but people should register for the event through this link: www.eventsquid.com/event/21055. There will be two sessions, one from 9 a.m. to noon, and one from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

