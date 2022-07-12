GORHAM — A former Berlin man was arrested Friday in Arlington, Mass., for the April 27 murder of Holly Banks and Keith LaBelle in Gorham.
Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin was arrested on two counts of first degree murder by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section on an arrest warrant issued on July 7.
N.H. law enforcement authorities said Keville is currently being held on a fugitive from justice charge in Massachusetts and will be arraigned on that charge on a later date.
Once Keville is back in New Hampshire, he will be arraigned on the two murder charges.
The bodies of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, were discovered early on the morning of April 27 in Banks’ home at 625 North Main St., Gorham.
Autopsies by N.H. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined that Banks died from a single gunshot wound and Labelle died from gunshot wounds.
Police described Banks and Labelle as acquaintances.
Banks had moved to Berlin about a year before to be close to family. She had served in the Army and was an avid hiker. She had three children. Labelle was a world traveler, multi-lingual and loved experiencing new cultures. He had four children.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
