The state will hold a third mass vaccination site this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon that aims to vaccinate about 12,000 qualifying Granite Starters.
Over the course of two days, health officials hope to administer tens of thousands of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. Residents who are older than 50 or who qualified for the vaccine due to a medical vulnerability were given first access to appointment slots at the super site. Other Granite Staters can register for the super site using their VINI accounts at vaccines.nh.gov. Residents must have an appointment to get a shot at the Speedway.
Currently, people 16 and older qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine in New Hampshire, though teenagers will not be able to get vaccinated at this mass vaccination site as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not yet approved for minors.
The site will be open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. So far, about 18 percent of the New Hampshire population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 35 percent have had at least one shot.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
