U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas will host a town hall-type meeting in Laconia on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Hosted by Lakes Region Community College, the event will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Academic Commons and will be open to the public.
Pappas, a Democrat serving his first term in Congress, will take questions and comments from constituents during his visit to the Lakes Region. He will also make a number of stops around the district on Feb. 20, during the congressional district work period.
