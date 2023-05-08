Some live in that idealized NH promoted by state officials and business leaders — living in quaint towns while working for a tech firm or health care organization and getting to play in the great outdoors. They live the NH advantage. And then there are those who cannot afford that dream life in the Granite State — where NH is not an outdoor amusement park but where they struggle for survival and dignity.

“It’s like a war zone out there,” says Josh Potter, referring to friends he has seen die over the past 10 years due to drug addiction. Potter was one of 24 people staying at a 40-bed shelter run by Concord Coalition to End Homelessness (CCEH) at the Congregational Church on North Main Street on the night of a snowstorm in early March. He and his wife had come to the shelter because they had lost an apartment. “And when it comes to looking for work, we’re treated like third-class citizens. If you walk in there with a backpack, forget it.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.