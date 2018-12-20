LACONIA — Two large, illuminated signs set on a Burgundy-colored background and reading, “Best Western PLUS,” have been approved for the top of the north and south walls of the 7-story Landmark Inn downtown.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the signs this week, giving owners of the hotel a variance from an ordinance that limits signage to 24 square feet. Each of the new signs will be 124 square feet.
The hotel has been closed while undergoing $1.1 million in interior and exterior improvements required for its transition to a Best Western.
Peter March, of NH Signs, told the Zoning Board that the hotel’s current single ground sign is not visible to traffic from the north or south. The renovation should meet the owners’ goal of boosting business, he said.
“Operating a consistently successful hotel depends on the landlord’s ability to attract paying customers,” he said. “The name of the game is occupancy. Occupancy averages 60 percent daily. It is hoped to increase this to 75 to 85 percent as a result of the renovation.
“Guests value clean, well-lit properties that are easy to find. By definition, a large proportion of the clientele for this type of facility are people that are transitory and may not be familiar with the area.”
The 104-room hotel at 480 Main Street is owned by Ragi and Mahendra Patel. It was built in 1973 and has had several owners.
It originally operated as a Ramada Inn. In 1980, it became the Sheraton Laconia Inn. In 1986 it became a Best Western before later changing to The Inn of All Seasons. It was christened as the Landmark Inn after ownership changed in 1993. The Patels bought it in 2016.
It is downtown’s tallest building and is highly visible from busy Court Street, Main Street and Beacon Street East and West.
The actual footprint of the building, which stands on a 1.67-acre lot, will not be changed by the renovation.
