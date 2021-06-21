LACONIA — The issue of whether to allow the installation of a retaining wall as part of the preliminary site work for a commercial-residential project in Lakeport will be taken up by the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday.
A special meeting of the board has been scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, according to an agenda posted on the city’s website.
The meeting was hastily arranged after Peter Brunette filed an administrative appeal last Thursday of a decision by City Planning and Code Director Dean Trefethen to permit the installation of a metal retaining wall close to Brunette’s property, which abuts the multimillion-dollar project being developed by Scott Everett.
Brunette says the retaining wall, which will remain in place once the project is complete, is a structure and so cannot be installed closer than 5 feet from his property in order to conform with setback requirements in the city’s Zoning Ordinance.
Trefethen, however, says the retaining wall is a “construction technique,” and so the setback regulation does not apply.
