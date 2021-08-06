LACONIA — Work in preparation for the replacement of a bridge on Court Street is about to get underway, city Public Works Director Wes Anderson reports.
Starting on Aug. 16, crews will be working to install an underground water line and do drainage work in the area of the bridge, which crosses Durkee Brook in the area of 292 Court St.
This work will require shifting travel lanes. While two-way traffic will be maintained, vehicles will need to slow down in the construction zone.
The work needs to be completed in time for the replacement of the bridge. That phase is scheduled to begin Oct 12 — the day after Columbus Day — and is expected to last one month.
Court Street will be closed to through traffic while the new bridge is put in place, Anderson said.
