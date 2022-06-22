WOLFEBORO — Dr. Michael Matos, of Wolfeboro Pediatrics, was honored by the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards for his work with a camp for children with diabetes.
The Kraft Awards, part of the Patriots Foundation in Foxborough, Massachusetts, announced its annual awards earlier this month, recognizing 26 volunteers and announcing a total of $275,000 in donations.
Dr. Matos was recognized for his volunteer work as the medical director for Camp Carefree, an overnight summer camp in Durham for children with type 1 diabetes. A $10,000 donation was made in his name to the American Diabetes Association.
“Type 1 diabetes is a lonely disease, affecting about one out of every 500 people in our country,” Dr. Matos said. “Although that’s pretty common, many of these children are the only ones at their schools who have type 1 diabetes. Camp allows them the opportunity to know that they’re not alone. That is why I volunteer at diabetes camp each year.”
Dr. Matos is a pediatric endocrinologist for Wolfeboro Pediatrics.
