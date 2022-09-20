TILTON — Members of the Winnisquam Regional School Board acknowledged by the end of its Sept. 19 meeting that it could have done a better job of handling questions about its decision to turn down the sale of the closed Union-Sanborn Elementary School.

More than a dozen residents of the school district, along with some state representatives, attended Monday’s meeting to complain that the school board was acting contrary to the law when it took no action on an offer by the Compass Classical Charter School for the purchase of Union-Sanborn.

