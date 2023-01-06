MEREDITH — This year will be one of transitions for the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. Announced late last year, the artistic director will be someone other than Neil Pankhurst, for the first time in the nonprofit theater organization’s history. And the organization has started to see signs that audiences are ready to move on from the caution of the pandemic years, and return to spaces of shared experiences.

“Audiences returning has been a big conversation in the field, broadly,” said Tim L’Ecuyer, who had served for many years as educational director for the playhouse, and who has stepped into the artistic director role.

