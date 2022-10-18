Winni Regional School Board

Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin, center, reads the responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during a livestreamed meeting Monday.

TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago.

Several people, including state representatives, questioned the school board last month about its decision to take no action on a bid by a charter school to purchase the closed elementary school. Voters had authorized its sale at the March 2022 school district meeting.

