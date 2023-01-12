LACONIA — In popular lore, witches and water don’t mix. At their polar plunge fundraiser just after the New Year, the Wicked Witches of the Lakes Region braved the big lake’s frigid temperatures at Weirs Beach. But, unlike ice in a December heat wave, the witches did not melt: the four sponsored swimmers raised more than $1,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region.

The Wicked Witches is a club and dance troupe of about 40 locals who perform spooky choreography across the region, including at Old Home Days, nursing homes, schools and festivals. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.