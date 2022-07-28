Soulfest

Soulfest is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 at Gunstock Mountain Resort, where remaining management, along with Gunstock Area Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert, are currently working to ensure the mountain can pull it off. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — It has now been over a week since the entire senior management team at Gunstock Mountain Resort resigned. In the last eight days, three mid-level managers have resigned with two weeks’ notices as well as six front-line employees. 

Others have remained at their posts: as Gunstock Marketing Manager Jennifer Karnan put it, “All the staff here really just wants to get back to normal.” 

