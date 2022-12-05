WellnessLink, a service started last spring by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, is making it easier for residents age 60 and older to get COVID testing, vaccination and treatment by calling a single phone number to make those appointments — and get transportation and language translation, if needed.

It’s designed to coordinate care and followup while also referring older adults to a network of resources to help them live healthily and independently at home, said Carissa Elphick, director of human services programs for the Partnership for Public Health, which administers WellnessLink. The number for residents age 60 and older to call is 603-707-5867. 

