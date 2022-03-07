LACONIA — New Hampshire-based nonprofit Humble Gruntwork held a veterans appreciation event at Leavitt Park Feb. 26, to raise funds for an ambitious housing project for veterans. Attendees of the event were able to purchase merchandise, and horse-drawn wagon rides. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event were collected for the Humble House, a proposed transitional home just for veterans in the Lakes Region.
“We’re going to buy a piece of real estate or a home that exists. We’re going to rehab it. It’s going to be a transitional home, meaning veterans coming out of rehab, veterans coming out of jail, homeless veterans, they’re going to come into the home for nine to 12 months,” explained Humble Grunt Work founder Carla Taylor.
While staying at the home, veterans will have support to get to meetings, appointments and to connect with resources in order to join the workforce more quickly and get back on their feet, said Taylor. “Our thought is veterans are used to some rigorous routine, so we allow them to do that, then they’ll be back into society.”
For many veterans, this sudden loss of routine after leaving the military can be a massive challenge.
“I remember when I separated, I knew that every day when I woke up, I would throw a flight suit on, go to the flight line and go to work. Just those little things, you knew exactly where you needed to be, when you needed to be there, what you were going to wear,” recalled veteran and president of the Combat Warriors Motorcycle Club Eric Tierno, “I think that transition is a lot tougher than frankly most veterans think it's going to be.”
According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, veterans make up 13% of the homeless population. Less than 7% of the United States population can claim veteran status. A vast multitude of factors contributes to this discrepancy, from mental health problems, to a lack of affordable housing and jobs.
“While you’re in there, everybody’s focused on ‘when I’m getting out’, then you get there, and you realize there’s a whole set of challenges you didn’t expect. Then you layer that with post traumatic stress, addiction, and mental health issues, it compounds to a point where they find themselves in that challenging position,” said Tierno.
Purchasing a home in the Lakes Region for housing veterans is no small task. As The Daily Sun has reported, real estate prices in the area are booming, and the housing market is incredibly tight. Fortunately for Taylor and her organization, a New Hampshire real estate professional is offering some assistance.
“We are just focusing on any way we can support them and help get the word out,” said Kristen White of Dow Realty Group. “I think it’s really important to help people know what it is, why they’re doing it, and that there are veterans here that are homeless.”
“We are also a presence in the homeless shelter,” Taylor said. “There are 12 homeless veterans in Isaiah 61 Cafe.”
Volunteer Beth James has been networking with these veterans for a few months.
“Some are homeless, some are down on their luck, it’s offering some support, sometimes it's just sitting and talking, sometimes it's picking up a few things at the store to make their lives a little easier,” said James of her work. “It’s important to make those contacts, then when we get Humble House open, we can transition to Humble House.”
“In today’s day and age, nobody should be homeless, certainly not veterans,” said Tierno. “I think it’s a great opportunity for veterans to just get that leg up they need to get things rolling again.”
