LACONIA — For decades, Pastor Richard “Dick” AuCoin operated a food pantry first out of his basement. Now the pantry is run out of Lakes Region Vineyard Church in Lakeport. This year, the church partnered with Navigating Recovery to provide essential items to the city's unhoused population. On Thursday, volunteers assembled at the church to pick up the donated items and deliver them to their new owners.

AuCoin and a pair of his parishioners were seen sorting freshly purchased winter clothing items for easy transport by representatives from Navigating Recovery.

