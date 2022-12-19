Winter is on its way to the Granite State with a powerful snowstorm that knocked out power for more than 100,000 residents Friday and through the weekend. Utility workers from several companies labored across the state and around the clock to quickly restore power. According to the Department of Safety, only 8,000 customers were without power by Sunday.

As of Monday, Eversource had fewer than five Laconia customers without power.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.