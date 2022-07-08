LACONIA — The City Council will hold a public hearing on an application by the Weirs Action Committee to host concerts on the boardwalk at their Monday, July 11 meeting. If approved, the Boardwalk Jazz Quartet concerts would take place under a tent on Sundays, from July 17 to August 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Lakeside Avenue boardwalk.
There will also be hearings on the city’s application for the use of Community Development Block Grant funds toward renovations on the Boys & Girls Club, and an affordable housing unit at 11 Jameson St. The funds are available through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority, which allocates funding to community organizations and municipalities for projects that support housing and employment among low and moderate income citizens.
Councilors will also vote on amendments to the 2022-2023 budget. Proposed at the last meeting, these amendments include an allocation totaling $48,882 in contingency funds to various community needs such as playground improvements, Multicultural Market Day, and a council initiative to address homelessness in Laconia.
