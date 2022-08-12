Iceberg

The City of Laconia will host city-wide talks to discuss solutions to the homelessness situation starting in October. Mayor Andrew Hosmer has called homelessness the "tip of the iceberg" to a slew of problems facing people in the Lakes Region. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

LACONIA — City leaders are planning forums, starting in October, where citizens can voice their input to solutions for the city’s homelessness problem, part of developing a citywide strategic plan.

Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Laconia Police Det. Eric Adams, Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region Executive Director Daisy Pierce, and other leaders will coordinate the listening sessions, scheduled to focus time in each ward, as well as with business owners and those with lived experience.

