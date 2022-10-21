Tilton Island Park bridge

The bridge leading to Tilton Island Park is closed awaiting repairs. It has been listed on the state's Seven To Save structures in need of preservation. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

TILTON — Residents expressed overwhelming support for saving a one-of-a-kind bridge connecting Main Street to Tilton Island Park during a public hearing Thursday, but made it clear they did not want taxpayers to bear the cost.

The patented Truesdell truss bridge, built of both cast iron and wrought iron, is purported to be the only one in existence in the United States, and Scott Ruggles, chair of the Tilton Selectboard, said it may be the only one of its kind in the world.

