TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery.

According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two buildings with slightly larger structures, has encroached on the cemetery boundaries, removed tombstones and grave markers, installed generators and a compressor for air conditioning, and dug a gas line through the cemetery.

