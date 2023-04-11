TILTON — Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois will not pursue any criminal charges against Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the Tilton selectboard alleged disturbed an old family cemetery on his property.
“At this point, having viewed the material from the investigation that has been performed by the Tilton Police Department, I do not feel at this point in time that there’s sufficient evidence that we could go forward with criminal charges against anybody,” Livernois said in a telephone interview.
Selectboard members Jonathan Scanlon and Pat Consentino had maintained that tombstones and grave markers were removed from the cemetery, and that Obekhov had placed generators and a compressor for air conditioning there, as well as digging a gas line through the cemetery.
Contacted by telephone on March 31, Obekhov said, “They were lies. They were lying about the trench for gas pipe, and this actual pipe is inside the basement of a house, about 2 feet from a wall. This whole thing, I don’t know why it’s this scandal or why he kept pushing or lying about that.”
Obekhov purchased the property at 785 Laconia Road in 2020 and received permission from the town to replace the existing structures with slightly larger condominium buildings. Obekhov said his engineer set out markers to indicate what area should not be disturbed, and that he did not encroach on those boundaries.
After being accused of disturbing the graves and being served with a cease-and-desist order, he said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
Tony Belanger, who said he had personally managed the property until 2020, had submitted a letter to the town stating that there were three standing headstones and four to six small footstones “and possibly one fallen headstone” at that time. He said the condition of the cemetery had deteriorated after that when a lightning strike felled a tree that knocked over one or two more headstones.
“I can say with confidence that the area is in about the same overall condition as before Mr. Obekhov purchased the property,” Belanger wrote.
Consentino claimed that Obekhov had put generators on the cemetery and said one of them still remains on a concrete pad within the cemetery bounds.
Asked whether the tombstones are back in their proper place now, Obekhov said, “I assume so.”
The map of the cemetery — one of several in Tilton that hold the remains of members of the Philbrick family — does not provide specific locations of the graves.
