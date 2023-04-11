TILTON — Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois will not pursue any criminal charges against Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the Tilton selectboard alleged disturbed an old family cemetery on his property.

“At this point, having viewed the material from the investigation that has been performed by the Tilton Police Department, I do not feel at this point in time that there’s sufficient evidence that we could go forward with criminal charges against anybody,” Livernois said in a telephone interview.

