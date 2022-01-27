GILFORD — A former Olympic skier, an owner of a local manufacturing business, and a physician are all asking to be considered to serve on the Gunstock Area Commission which oversees the operation of the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Heidi Preuss of Laconia, Doug Lambert of Gilford, and Dr. David Strang of Gilmanton have all applied to serve on the five-member panel to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Brian Gallagher.
The Belknap County Delegation is scheduled to meet on Monday to select Gallagher’s replacement. That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the County Complex in Laconia.
Preuss was a member of the U.S. Ski Team from 1976 to 1984 who competed in the 1980 Winter Olympics. Since retiring from competitive skiing, Preuss, who grew up in Laconia, has worked for an investment advisory firm as its secretary and treasurer. Currently she runs a rental property management firm in Park City, Utah.
“Having known and worked with many ski area owners, from Killington, Vermont, to Park City, Utah, I have good insight into the challenges of ski area management,” Preuss wrote in her application letter. ”Gunstock is an incredible resource for Belknap (County) residents. I would like to work with the commission to unlock its potential.”
Lambert heads DGF Industrial Innovations Group, a welding and fabrications manufacturing facility in Gilford, which services the trash-to-energy, heavy equipment, power generation and transmission industries.
“As both an avid user of the (Gunstock) facilities during all seasons, and a county taxpayer, I feel I am well qualified to serve as a member of the commission,” Lambert said in applying for the position.
Strang started skiing at Gunstock when he took ski lessons there while a student at the University of New Hampshire. As his interest in skiing grew he became involved in ski racing. He supported a race training program that Gunstock offered until the program closed two years ago.
In applying, Strang said he sees Gunstock as a valuable asset and pledged to “have an open mind when it comes to improvements, both to the physical plant as well as the operational side” of the area.
All applicants noted their history of involvement in community endeavors.
Preuss was a member of the Salt Lake City Futures Committee, served two terms for a community organization in the city, and founded a neighborhood festival which she chaired for almost 25 years.
Lambert served on a committee which led to the creation of an autonomous SAU to run the Gilford School District, and served on a planning committee which played a pivotal role in the construction of the Gilford Middle School and renovation of the high school. He has also served on the Gilford Budget Committee.
He is known for his frequent comments posted on social media about political issues, office-holders and the media. He was the writer of a weekly newspaper column and co-hosted a radio show until both were dropped after making homophobic comments about a state Democratic Party official.
Strang is an emergency medicine specialist who has served as treasurer of Central NH ER Associates, an emergency medical group. He is currently the treasurer of the Belknap County Republican Committee, and the Tri-Town Republicans, based in Alton.
