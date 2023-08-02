51 Elm

The 20 residential units at 51 Elm Street are now on the market, and three of its five commercial spaces have tenants. Reed Wealth Management will occupy space in the building's Park Street corner, and Social Club Creamery is its neighbor along Elm Street. (Julie Hirshan Hart/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — "Are you ready for the new Lakeport?"

That’s what the website for 51 Elm Street asks its viewers. The complex’s 20 residential units have gone up for sale and three of its five commercial spaces have tenants.

