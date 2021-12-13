LACONIA — Teams in the 2021 Community Challenge raised a record $331,727 in the second year of this new event with 100 percent of the proceeds flowing to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which raised a grand total of $583,752.
The Challenge is the evolution of Pub Mania, which began in 2009 and raised over $2.3 million for the auction during its 11-year run.
The Challenge gives awards to the teams that brings the most food items to a local food pantry, raise the most money, and for the Outstanding Participation Contest.
The 2021 Challenge recognized Gretchen Gandini and Heather Joubert of Taylor Community for the Feeding Families Award, and the Outstanding Participation Award was presented to Team Verani, with team captains Deb and Greg Peverly, Mitch Hamel and Susan Cummins.
This year’s Top Dollar Trophy goes to Birdies with a Cause with team captains Allison Mitzel and Rachal Rollins, raising $40,277 on the strength of a record overbid for a membership at Laconia Country Club. “We’re delighted with the result and being part of this event that will fund so many programs that help children and families” said Mitzell, PGA Pro at LCC. “The donation from Laconia Country Club made all the difference and we’re very grateful to the board and membership.”
Rounding out the top earning teams are Cafe Deja Vu with $27,082, Patrick’s King’s Corner with $25,341, The Lakers with $22,563, Laconia Harley Iron Butts with $20,060, Winnipesaukee Yacht Club Diving Ducks, Belknap Landscape Company’s Merry Misfits with $18,458), Tagg Team with $14,342, Gunstock with $13,594) and Verani Realty with $13,580.
Gator Graphix of Gilford was the top rookie team for the event, raising $13,307.
Each of the more than 40 teams has one or more team captains. “The team captains are the backbone of this event,” said event co-chair Holly Ruggieri. “They inspire others to participate and fundraise to help kids here in the greater Lakes Region.”
For more information, visit childrensauction.com/challenge.
