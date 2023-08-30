MEREDITH — There are musicals filled with sunshine and smiles, such as “Mamma Mia!,” which filled the Winnipesaukee Playhouse to begin the summer season. Yet there’s also darkness in the world, and in the lives of the audience members. That darkness is thrust into the spotlight with “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” which opens Thursday.

“Sweeney Todd” tells a story about a barber who uses the tools of his trade to take revenge — and about how that dark act affects his psyche and subsequent decisions. It’s also a musical that puts the genius of composer Stephen Sondheim on full display.

