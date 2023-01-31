LACONIA — By writing policy, overseeing the superintendent, making plans and implementing goals, school boards shape the vision and current performance of their districts. A state law passed last year now requires New Hampshire school boards to have at least one student member from each of the high schools in their districts. This ensures students have a direct voice, if not a say — student members are non-voting, per the law — in the board’s actions.

The Laconia School Board welcomed a student representative to its table for the first time under the new requirement at its Jan. 24 meeting.

