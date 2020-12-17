LACONIA — Thursday’s snowstorm forced the city to delay scheduled trash collection by one day.
Trash that is normally collected on Thursday will instead be picked up today, and those residents and businesses which usually have their garbage picked up on Friday route will have it collected on Saturday, according to city Public Works Director Wes Anderson.
Anderson asked that anyone who left their trash cans out on the curbside during the storm to dig them out of the snowbanks so that the collection crews can empty them.
