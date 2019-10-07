MEREDITH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will close Meredith Center Road when it does construction work between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. The closure is necessary to complete the concrete placement on the bridge deck and to perform maintenance to the roadway and the bridge.
There will be message boards in place advising motorists of the road closure. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes of travel during that time frame.
