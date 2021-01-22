LACONIA — The state has approved a multiyear lease with built-in annual rent increases for space in the Belknap County Courthouse.
The lease for space used by the Belknap Superior Court was approved by the Executive Council on Jan. 7, County Administrator Debra Shackett told county commissioners on Thursday.
The four-year lease calls for a 2 percent increase in the rent each year. The state paid the county $247,320 for the space last year. This year the state will pay the county $252,264. By 2024 — the last year of the lease — the rent payment will be $267,704.
The state initially proposed a lease with no rent increase for the first two years, and then just a 1 percent increase for the third and fourth years. The state increased its offer after the county countered that annual increases in the rent were justified.
The County Commission on Thursday voted to authorize Shackett to sign the lease on behalf of the county.
