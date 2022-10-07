EZ Pass

Gerry Kennedy of Alton, a risk analyst, brought concerns about the vulnerability of the EZ Pass system to the attention of state officials, then took to LinkedIn when he felt they were not being addressed promptly.

CONCORD — New Hampshire officials who claimed on Thursday that there is no vulnerability in the EZ Pass system were scrambling on Friday to address the concerns brought to their attention by Gerry Kennedy of Alton, a risk analyst with Observatory Strategic Management.

Kennedy initially reported problems with the architecture of the EZ Pass platform that handles toll collection for 19 states on Sept. 15, when he had trouble replenishing his own account. He noticed that the application defaults to “Remember Me,” which Kennedy called “a very bad idea.” It means that personal credentials are stored on the platform. If the system is hacked, those credentials are compromised.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.