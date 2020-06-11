LACONIA — Masks or no masks?
Sing and make a joyful noise — or not?
These are among the questions facing churches as they move to resume in-person services.
As Gov. Chris Sununu has eased the restrictions on religious assemblies, and with the prospect of the loosening of the stay-at-home order that has been in effect for 12 weeks, faith communities are proceeding cautiously as they address the issue of whether or when to offer in-person worship.
Starting this weekend, Catholics throughout the area will again be able to attend Mass. But the experience will in many ways be different than before before the COVID-19 crisis hit.
Strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines will be in place under the directives issued by the Most Rev. Peter Labasci, the leader of the state’s 250,000 Roman Catholics.
There will be no hymn-singing, no prayer books and hymnals in the pews, no holy water in the fonts, and face masks will be required, said the Rev. Mark Drouin, pastor of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia in explaining some of the mandates contained in the bishop’s directive. In addition, worshippers will not be allowed to shake hands and embrace during the Sign of Peace. And when they go to Communion they will be able to receive only the consecrated bread wafer, and not the wine, said Drouin, who is also pastor of St. Joseph Church in Belmont which will be resuming Masses this weekend as well.
Sununu’s latest order regarding religious services states that the size of the congregation cannot exceed 40 percent of a church’s rated capacity. But when 6-foot social distancing requirements are factored in, the number of worshippers will likely be much lower than 40 percent.
“No one can have 40 percent and follow the social distancing requirements,” said the Rev. Gerry Belanger, pastor of St. Charles Church in Meredith.
For example, Sacred Heart Church in Laconia can hold 600 people — with 40 percent capacity being 240. But Drouin said after going through the church with a tape measure, he estimated that no more than 80 to 90 people will be able to attend a Mass or other service, given social distancing guidelines. He said there are plans to set up seats in the adjacent church hall where others can watch the Mass live-streamed. A Eucharistic minister will come from the church to bring Communion to those in the hall at the appointed time.
Belanger figures that social distancing means St. Charles will be able to accommodate only about 25 percent of its usual capacity of 500. He, too, is thinking of providing additional seating in the church hall if more than 120 people show up.
The need to enforce attendance limits makes some pastors uncomfortable.
The Rev. Michael Graham, pastor of Gilford Community Church, figures his church could safely accommodate 120 people.
“What happens if 150 people show up?” he asked. “You can’t boot 30 people out. How do you legislate the 40 percent.”
“Turning people away doesn’t sit right in the soul,” agreed the Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches.
Also, some faith leaders are wondering if it makes sense to resume in-person worship when many people remain apprehensive about being in crowds, and COVID restrictions prevent them from offering the kinds of services that people are accustomed to.
And so while Catholic churches are resuming Masses this weekend, many Protestant churches are proceeding cautiously — by beginning deliberations on how in-person worship might resume, but without a clear view of when that will happen.
Graham said he is discussing the issue with his church’s governing body. Meanwhile, the First United Methodist Church has formed what the Rev. Jim Shook called a re-entry task force which will consider how and when regular services will resume.
Pastors are finding the reopening question to be a daunting one.
“Reopening is going to be a lot trickier than the decision was to stop services” when cases of coronavirus began to surface in New Hampshire back in March, said the Rev. Neil Wilson, senior pastor of the Laconia Congregational Church.
One reason for the apprehension is congregations in churches throughout the Lakes Region are typically made up largely of older people.
Drouin said some older members of his parish have told him they are nervous about coming back to church any time soon. He pointed out that, for the time being, Catholics in New Hampshire are dispensed from the requirement to attend Mass every Sunday. Bishops who head other dioceses across the country have issued similar exemptions.
But parishioner Jane Wood said she is eagerly looking forward to being in Sacred Heart Church for the 10:30 Mass this Sunday.
“It’s very meaningful for me,” said Wood, adding she feels confident that she and other worshippers will be safe because the flow of people during the liturgy “is going to be very well orchestrated” to ensure ample social distancing.
Diane Wells (no relation to the Rev. Jason Wells), a member of the Laconia Congregational Church, thinks resumption of in-person services should wait, given that the public health crisis is far from over.
“With 60 percent of our congregation over 60 or 70, getting together now would not be smart.” she said.
The Methodist Church’s Shook agrees.
“We want to create an environment where people are safe and feel safe,” he said. “We would much rather do this right than do it fast.”
As an interim measure, Shook said he is considering starting outdoor services which would be held in front of the church, possibly starting in mid-July. He is scheduled to discuss plans with the church’s Administrative Council next week, he said.
Gilford Community Church is also giving thought to going to outdoor services, although Graham said he was unsure where to hold them.
One big change for those churches which return to in-person services anytime soon will be the virtual elimination of signing.
The governor’s guidelines offer no guidance about singing, said the Council of Churches' Wells. But many medical experts believe singing is one way that coronavirus can spread.
“Singers are at high risk for transmission for COVID-19, because of the amount of aerosols they have the potential to generate,” according to a post written by Dr. Phillip Song on the Massachusetts Eye and Ear website. “… it’s really hard to think of a way that groups could safely perform and sing together currently.”
Shook acknowledges that not having singing would be a radical departure in many religious traditions, including the Methodist Church, one of whose founders, Charles Wesley, wrote the words for about 300 hymns, including “Hark the Herald.”
“It’s always been an important part of what we are,” he said.
For Diane Wells, a service without music is as unimaginable as one without a sermon.
“Our church is known for its music,” said Wells, who sings in the choir.
Peter Sawyer said he and his family are ready to go back to services at Gilford Community Church “as long as we can do it safely.” Although his church, like most others, has been live-streaming its services during the stay-at-home order, the experience for him has not been the same.
“It’s hard to get a sense of community when you are not together,” he said.
