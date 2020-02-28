LACONIA — The city has already started putting up weight-limit signs on some its secondary streets, but Public Works Director Wes Anderson wants the public to know that the restrictions do not take effect until next Friday.
Because the city, unlike smaller municipalities, does not post all its roads, it takes Public Works crews several days to put up signs for those streets where weight limits are in effect during the spring thaw, Anderson explained. He estimated that between 100 and 150 signs will have to be put up.
Anderson said he had informed the Police Department that, though the signs have already started appearing, police should not issue any tickets until after 6 a.m. next Friday, March 6.
The weight restrictions state that no truck with a gross weight in excess of 10 tons can travel on a city street, except for those designated as state highways, the city’s arterial routes, and routes to industrial parks.
A map of posted city streets is on the city’s website.
Trucks over 10 tons may still use roads with seasonal weight limits if they have a permit from the Department of Public Works.
More detailed information and permit forms are on the City of Laconia website at www.laconianh.gov. Those with questions may call the Laconia DPW Office at 603-528-6379.
