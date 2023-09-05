LACONIA — The Laconia School District won't have to pay former business administrator Christine Blouin for her unused vacation days, or pay damages, Belknap Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri ruled Tuesday. At least for now.

Attorri ruled that a Department of Labor hearing officer applied an improper legal standard in its decision in favor of the former Laconia School District employee. The ruling vacated the DOL decision to award a vacation payout and damages to Blouin, and ordered the DOL rehear the complaint using the correct standard. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.