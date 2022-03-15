LACONIA — Residents will have an opportunity to speak about qualifications and characteristics they want in a new city manager.
Municipal Resources Inc., a consulting group which is handling the search process, will hold two listening sessions on Thursday, April 7. The sessions will take place at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m.. Both will be held in Rotary Auditorium in the Laconia Public Library.
The open forums will allow members of the public to offer their ideas on what they would like to see in the next city manager, as well what they see as the short- and long-term challenges for the city.
City Manager Scott Myers has announced his intention to step down in September after 11 years in the position.
Those who cannot attend the sessions in person can send their input to: laconiacmsearch@mrigov.com, with the word “Laconia” in the subject line of their email.
The City Council is hoping to be able to select Myers' replacement by early summer.
— Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.