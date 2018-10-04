LACONIA — A Laconia man who escaped police custody earlier this year is one of two men sentenced in Belknap County Superior Court Tuesday and Wednesday.Justin Washburn, 29, of 23 Dyer St., Laconia, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility with three months suspended, after pleading guilty to the charge.
On July 27, Washburn escaped from a Belknap sheriff’s deputy who had taken Washburn into custody at Lakes Region General Hospital. The deputy recaptured Washburn a short time later.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office had also filed a motion against Washburn to impose the suspended portion of a sentence related to Washburn’s theft and attempt to pawn a drill set he stole from Boulia-Gorrell Lumber Co. in 2012. Washburn served 12 months in confinement for that crime with two years suspended on condition of 10 years' good behavior.
On the motion, Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Washburn to 2½ to five years, with all of the time suspended on condition of five years' good behavior.
O’Neill also ordered Washburn to complete the CORE — Corrections Opportunity for Recovery and Education — program, and any drug/alcohol treatment programs. He will also serve one year’s probation.
The other sentencing was:
Joshua Burnham, 19, of 765 Main St., Apt. 2, Laconia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge in connection with a nighttime break-in at the Laconia Antique Center in April.
To the misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, Burnham was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, with all of the time suspended on condition of two years' good behavior. The prosecution nol prossed — declined to prosecute — the felony burglary charge which Burnham was facing.
Burnham is one of three people who broke through a skylight to get into the Main Street store and then stole items from glass display cases, according to store owner Charlie St. Clair. He said he believes that all of the stolen items have been recovered, but the burglars caused more than $3,000 in damage.
Burnham was ordered to make $3,131.60 in restitution, of which $400 has already been paid.
In addition, Burnham was ordered to tour the State Prison, perform 50 hours of community service, and go to night school to earn his high school diploma. He will also serve one year’s probation.
