BETHLEHEM — A Sanbornton man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following an early morning snowmobile crash on a trail in Bethlehem.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers responded to the crash at around 2:30 a.m., near Prospect Street, Saturday night.
Casey Bourque, 43, told officers he lost control of the snowmobile then struck a telephone pole. Bethlehem ambulance transported Bourque to Littleton Hospital for initial treatment, but due to the severity of his injuries he was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing, but it appears that alcohol may have been involved in the accident, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
According to a 2015 study by the U.S. Department of Transportation, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 (the legal limit) nearly triples chances of being in a crash.
