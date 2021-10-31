GILFORD — Part of Route 11 was closed to traffic for several hours Sunday after a section of the busy thoroughfare flooded due to heavy rains.
About a quarter-mile stretch of the four-lane highway was shut down from the entrance to the Walmart Plaza west to where the road intersects with Lake Street on the Laconia-Gilford line.
The Gilford Fire Department was alerted to flooding at about 8:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a car in the roadway which had stalled out due to the high water. Firefighters led the occupants to safety.
The water was waist deep in some places, the Fire Department said.
By early afternoon the water was receding, but was still too high for the highway to be reopened.
The flooding occurred when the runoff from the heavy rains overwhelmed a culvert near the entrance to Lowe's causing it to back up and eventually flood the low-lying area. Heavy-duty pumps were brought in to help route some of the back-up water around the culvert.
